Police remind residents to be vigilant after burglary in Lapworth

Police are warning residents to be vigilant after a home was burgled in Lapworth yesterday (Tuesday).

The warning has come from the Warwick Rural Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) after a home on Old Warwick Road was burgled.

It is believed that the unknown offenders broke in at some point between 9am and 3.30pm.

Police officers believe that they were searching for the keys to the BMW, which was parked on the drive.

Money was stolen in the process of the search but the intruders were unable to locate the keys to the vehicle so it was not stolen.

The police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with any information to call 101 and quote incident 239 of October 10.

The Warwick Rural SNT are also warning residents to be vigilant as they believe that those committing these types of crime are often targeting certain types of vehicle.

A spokesperson from the Warwick Rural SNT said: “Perpetrators of this type of crime often target specific vehicles, based on demand and value.

“If a criminal is targeting a certain vehicle they will also be targeting the owner, looking for easy ways to exploit their security and get to their keys.

“The most common methods used by thieves are to follow owners, or drive around residential areas looking for opportunities. “If you think you are being followed or see any suspicious vehicles, take down the registration number and report it to police by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency. Keep keys out of sight and reach, lock cars in a garage if available.

“Criminals are travelling across counties to target luxury BMW’s, Audi’s and Porsches.

“Consider fitting with a tracking device from a reputable manufacturer and installer, keep the relevant documentation handy so that responding officers can maximise opportunities to recover your vehicle and identify offenders as soon as possible after a vehicle is stolen.

“Please report all suspicious activity in rural villages, offenders will often use high powered vehicles themselves to travel to offence locations. If it doesn’t look right, report it straight away.”