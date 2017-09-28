Police search for wanted man who avoided Leamington court after alleged drug offence

Police are searching for a wanted man who failed to appear at Leamington Magistrates Court to face drug charges in July.

Paul Anthony Dowman, 35, and from Essex, is wanted on warrant after being charged with conspiracy to supply cannabis.

Paul Dowman

He is described as white, 5ft 9in tall, of slim build, with short dark hair. He has tattoos of the names Leoni on his left shoulder and Reece on his right shoulder.

He is known to have historic connections to the Coventry and Essex areas.

Anyone who has seen Paul or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call DC Matt Cowley at Warwickshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, you can give information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.