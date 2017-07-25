Police warn motorists of busy roads ahead of Kenilworth horse fair

Police are warning motorists that the roads are likely to be busy around Kenilworth this weekend because of the Kenilworth Horse Fair.

The fair takes place on land at the junction with the A46 Warwick Bypass and the A456 Leamington Road from Saturday, July 29 to Sunday, July 30.

The roads are likely to be busy when most people are arriving on Saturday afternoon and when they leave on Sunday.

Traffic management plans are in place to limit disruption and parking restrictions will be in place along the A452 Leamington Road.

Extra officers will be on patrol over the weekend to provide local reassurance.