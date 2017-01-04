Police warn owners of new Audis after spate of burglaries

Warwickshire Police are warning owners of new Audis in Warwickshire to be cautious after a number of burglaries across the area in which thieves have targeted houses with the cars parked outside.

Offenders have broken into houses and searched for the keys to the vehicles.

Police advice is the keep the keys to Audi, and other high powered vehicles, out of sight but to leave them downstairs so that the thieves have no reason to go upstairs where residents may be sleeping.

Audi owners are also advised to give consideration to increasing the security measures on their vehicles with trackers and vehicle immobilisers.