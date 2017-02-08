Police warn residents to be vigilant after series of thefts

Police are continuing to warn people to be vigilant after a series of thefts.

Over the last few days there have been a number of incidents in nearby villages.

The first incident happened sometime over the weekend between 4pm on Saturday and 11am on Sunday in Radford Semele.

An offender managed to get into a vehicle that was parked on a drive in Godfrey Close and stole a watch from the glove box.

The second incident happened on Sunday between 5pm and 5.30pm in Cubbington.

A handbag was stolen from a porch in Broadway after the owner of the handbag had returned home from shopping.

The third incident also happened in Cubbington.

Between 8pm on Sunday and 8.30am on Monday a 125cc motorbike was been stolen from a drive on Rugby Road.

However, the bike was later found abandoned in Telford Avenue.

Another theft then happened between 6.30pm on Sunday and 7am on Monday in Radford Semele.

A orange and black motorbike was stolen from the front garden of a home in St Nicholas Road.

The police are warning people to be remain vigilant around their towns and villages and to report any suspicious persons, vehicles or activity.

If anyone has any information about these incidents they should call the police on 101.

Alternatively information can be given anonymously at Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.