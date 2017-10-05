Poppy making workshop at Warwick museum

A poppy making workshop is being held at a museum in Warwick this weekend.

The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers Museum (Royal Warwickshire), which is in St John’s House, will be hosting a ‘poppy making and play along’ event on Saturday (October 7).

The event, which is free and open to people of all ages, is an opportunity to make poppies for the Warwick Poppies 2018 project.

Warwick Poppies 2018 is a year-long project where the aim is to collect as many handmade poppies as possible in order to make a fitting tribute to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

Join in the fun whatever your age and abilities to make poppies for Warwick Poppies 2018. St Mary’s Church in Warwick is creating a commemorative poppy installation.

The project committee are hoping to have at least 11,500 poppies, which is the number of men who lost their lives in the First World War in the Royal Warwickshire Regiment.

Those wanting to come along can knit or crochet or make felt or paper poppies.

Where possible materials will be provided and templates or patterns will also be available.

At around 1.30pm there will be a chance to listen to music and join in with Flute Choir from Warwick University. They will be playing a mix of popular classical and pop music.

People are also invited to bring their own instruments along or to maybe try theirs.

There will also be a pop-up café provided by Volkscafe.

The poppy making workshop will take place on Saturday from 11am to 3.30pm.