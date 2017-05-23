Popular Leamington pub re-opens under new ownership and with new focus on live sports and entertainment

A popular Leamington pub has reopened under new ownership and with a new name after undergoing a £400,000 makeover.

The Old Library, owned by the Stonegate Pub Company and formerly the Jug and Jester Wetherspoon’s pub, opened yesterday (Monday) with a new look including a revamped beer garden, new menu and strong focus on showing live sports and hosting music nights.

Ange Sinclair, the new manager at the Bath Street venue, said: “We’ve referenced heritage in the name to emphasise the message that we are restoring traditional pub values. We’re about community, diversity,and value.”

“Our first weekend is a bank holiday.

“So we’re starting as we mean to go on with live acoustic nights and opportunity to win £100.

“We’re hosting live music after the football on Saturday before our Sunday quiz with the star prize being a 40” TV.”