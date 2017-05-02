Pregnant deer rescued after getting stuck in fence at Kenilworth primary school

A pregnant muntjac deer had to be rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in a fence at a Kenilworth primary school.

Crews from Kenilworth were called to rescue the deer trapped in the fence at St John’s Primary School on Friday April 28.

On arrival, the deer was found to be in ‘great distress’, but crews could not release the deer until staff from the Nuneaton and Warwickshire Wildlife Sanctuary arrived.

Once they got to the scene, crews released the beer by using equipment to spread the bars of the metal fence.

A spokesman for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Once the deer was released it was confirmed that she was pregnant, so had to be checked over thoroughly.

“She seemed fine. It’s always a good day when you get a happy ending.”