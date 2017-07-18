Prince’s Trust team from Warwickshire College create sensory garden for deaf people in Leamington

Student on the Prince’s Trust team programme at Warwickshire College have helped adults who are deaf by rasing money for and creating an outdoor sensory garden.

Team 152, made up of members aged between 16 and 25, undertook a community project for the Deafinitely Independent - a care home which helps adults with profound deafness, learning difficulties and other disabling problems.

Prince's Trust students from Warwickshire College work on the sensory garden at Deafinitely Independent in Leamington.

The young people raised money for the project by taking part in a sponsored fancy dress walk at Warwick Racecourse, a bag pack at Asda in Sydenham and also organising a tombola at the college’s Leamington campus while receiving donations from Homebase, Dulux, Jewson, B&M in Coventry and Hinton’s.

They then carried out the hard work of creating the garden at the home in Warwick New Road and spent two weeks planning, organising, painting, potting, cleaning and making cement for the area to be safe and clear.

The students designed the sensory garden with the residents in mind, making the images visual and interactive.

Team leader Lucy Cooper said: “This is the first time many of these students have had to organise and execute such a project and event, working very hard to do so.”