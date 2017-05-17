Proposed start date for construction of new school site in Warwick

A provisional date have been given for the start of construction for a school’s new site in Warwick.

Last month the plans to relocate King’s High School from Warwick town centre were approved by Warwick District Council.

The Warwick Independent Schools Foundation will be moving the school to its main campus in Myton Road next to Warwick School and Warwick Preparatory School.

The £30 million campus will include a new main school building, a new shared music building, a new sixth form centre and new and improved sports pitches – including 4G and all-weather surfaces.

The foundation also agreed to a section 106 planning agreement, where they will improve the access from Banbury Road with signage control, add pedestrian and cycling crossings and a no right turn onto Banbury Road. As part of the agreement the foundation will also pay £50,000 to improve the wider highway area.

A provisional date has now been set for the first phases of construction work for the relocation project.

This phase would see the creation of the new King’s High School building with a school hall, dining room and a sixth form centre, which will be shared with Warwick School.

A spokesperson from The Warwick Independent Schools Foundation has said that the proposed start date for the first phase is August 1, after the Warwick Folk Festival, which takes place from July 27 to July 30 on the Warwick school site.