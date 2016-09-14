Protest against 200 new homes in Southam

Protesters against 200 new homes in Southam are set to appear at an exhibition of the homes by developers on Thursday September 15.

Developers Barwood Homes plan to build the houses on the edge of Welsh Road West, and were aiming to show off the proposals to the public at Tithe Lodge.

Stratford district councillor Tony Bromwich, whose ward is in Southam, is organising the protest.

He said: “Southam has already over 1000 new houses being built and our community cannot take anymore.

This proposed development will ruin the scenic views of the Stowe Valley, the lungs of Southam. It’s time to make a stand.”

The plans contradict Stratford District Council’s Core Strategy, which has already set out the number of homes which can be built in Southam.

Cllr Bromwich added: “The one thing I’ve noticed during my time as a councillor is if you can get a group of protesting you tend to get developers to back out of it.

“I’ve got every confidence the planning committee will stick to the Core Strategy.”

Rebecca Mitchell of Barwood Homes rejected Cllr Bromwich’s assertions, claiming there was demand for the houses and that they would safeguard the area.

She said: “We know there is a local aspiration to open up this important area close to the River Stowe and Stowe Valley for public and community use.

“Whilst also providing new homes in a suitable location to meet a range of needs including those of first time buyers, these proposals will also help protect this particular area from future development.”

The protest starts at 6pm at Tithe Lodge.