Pupils from Warwick primary schools create ‘Guys’ for bonfire and fireworks display

Children from primary schools in Warwick have been busy creating ‘Guys’ for the bonfire and fireworks display this weekend.

On Saturday (November 4) the annual Warwick Town Bonfire and fireworks display will be taking place.

Warwick Mayor Stephen Cross with the Westgate Primary School 'Guy'.

This year the event, which is organised by Warwick Rotary Club and the Warwick Lions Club, has been moved to Warwick Racecourse.

As part of the annual tradition, pupils from primary schools in Warwick have created ‘guys’ for the bonfire.

Yesterday (Monday) Warwick Mayor Stephen Cross, visited both Newburgh and Westgate Primary Schools to see the ‘Guys’ being made by the children and hear about the Gunpowder Plot.

The Mayor was greeted at Newburgh by a Guy made by the children in the reception class, who were excited about seeing the firework show on Saturday.

The Mayor then went to Westgate school, where the youngest children presented another ‘Guy’.

Both the ‘Guys’ will be displayed in the Racecourse concourse and event sponsors Leycester House Care Home have made a donation for both of the schools.

The bonfire and fireworks display will be taking place at Warwick Racecourse and the gates will open at 5pm with free parking.

There will be hot food, drinks, a children’s play area, the Scudamore Bar will be open and the Warwick Lions club will be selling hot mulled wine and a local steel band will providing entertainment.

If the weather is damp, the grandstands will provide protection.

The bonfire and fireworks show will start with a short children’s firework display at 6pm followed by the main display, which will be set to music, after the bonfire is lit at 6.30pm.

Tickets can still be purchased in Warwick from Torry’s in West Street, the main Post Office, Claridges, Cabin News, Mellors, Warwick vacuum shop, and the Tourist Information Centres in Warwick and Leamington.

Tickets are also for sale at Woodloes Post Office and The Larder Box at Chase Meadow.

Tickets can also be bought online from the Warwick Racecourse website by clicking here.

Online sales at the racecourse will stop at midnight on Friday November 3.

Advance tickets for adults and children aged 14 and over will cost £6 and for children under 14 tickets will cost £1.

On the gate tickets for adults and children 14 and over will cost £8 and for children under 14 tickets will cost £2.

Children aged three and under can enter for free.

Sponsorship for the event has been provided by Bovis Homes, Baxi Heating, and the pallets for the Bonfire are being supplied by Uniparts Logistics.

All proceeds raised from the event will go to local charities and good causes.