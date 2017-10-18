Pushchairs banned from fireworks display at Kenilworth Castle

Pushchairs will be banned from Kenilworth Round Table’s fireworks display at Kenilworth Castle this year due to safety fears.

Chairman of the bonfire committee Stuart Greenwood said a safety audit highlighted the problem pushchairs could cause if the event had to be evacuated quickly.

He said: “Due to the event being in the old mere of Kenilworth Castle, the ground isn’t suitable and pushchairs would create a bottleneck by the main entrances and the emergency exits.”

When asked why pushchairs had not been banned before, he said they were ‘unofficially’ not allowed at the display and Round Table had tried to enforce it last year.

This year’s event will be held on Saturday November 4, with gates opening at 5.30pm. Tickets will not be sold on the gate.

A park and ride service will run from War Memorial Park in Coventry. The first bus will leave at 4.40pm and the last at 6.05pm. The first return bus is at 7.45pm and the last is at 9pm.

It was also announced that Waitrose will now only be selling tickets at certain times after Wednesday October 25.

They will be sold from 6 to 8pm on Thursday October 26, Friday October 27 and Thursday November 2, from 11am to 3pm on Saturday October 28 and Sunday October 29, from 4 to 8pm on Friday November 3, and from 8am to 4pm on Saturday November 4.

Tickets can still be bought at kenilworthroundtable.com and at Bakers Dozen, Coventry Building Societies (CV8 postcodes), Elizabeth Davenport, Kenilworth Castle Shop, Lil Greens, and Warwick University.

Details of road closures have yet to be confirmed.