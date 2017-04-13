Race is on for Warwick sisters to complete charity running challenges

A pair of sporty sisters are in the running to complete a eight-strong set of charity half marathons and races.

Both 20-year-old Lillie Bleasdale and her 26-year-old sister, Victoria Bleasdale will be tackling a range of races from the Two Castles 10km Run to the Vitality London 10,000 and the Stratford Autumn Shakespeare 10km.

The sisters are taking on the two half marathons as part of their personal ‘Bleasdale Challenge’, which will see them compete in eight races in 2017 to raise money for charity totalling approximately 190km (118 miles) worth of races to be run between them.

Lillie completed the first challenge running the London Supernova 5km, setting her personal best completing the race in just over 24 minutes, finishing as the 12th fastest female overall.

The sisters are fundraising for two causes close to their hearts, Cancer Research UK and the Central England Rehabilitation Unit (CERU) in Leamington Spa, which cares for people suffering from an acquired brain injury, stroke or tumour.

The sporty Warwick duo are hoping to raise a minimum of £5,000 with the proceeds being split between the two charities.

Commenting on why they set themselves this ambitious target, Lillie said: “Our mum is the General Manager at CERU and Victoria and I have spent time helping out there and we’ve been inspired by the work that they do.

“After losing our grandfather to cancer in 2016, we wanted to help raise awareness of the disease and help bring forward the day when all cancers can be cured or prevented.”

Lillie and Victoria will also be taking part in regular fundraising activities, including bake sales and pub quizzes: visit www.bleasdalechallenge2017.co.uk