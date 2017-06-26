Radford Semele dance teacher’s double celebration

A Warwickshire woman who set up a dance school and had a kidney transplant, all in the same year, will be marking the double anniversary with a celebration ball.

Nikki Shurvinton established her Radford Semele-based, The Nikki Jay Academy of Dance, in 1997 the same year she received a kidney from her dad Graham.

In July, the local IDTA Dance Academy celebrates its 20th anniversary.

Current pupils kick off the celebrations with a show ‘Flashback’, which takes the audience back to the year the school started, 1997.

The nighties nostalgic soundtrack will be provided by Free Radio’s John Dalziel, on the weekend of July 1/2, starting at 2pm, to be hosted at The Kingsley school in Leamington Spa.

This year is set to be one to remember with two of Nikki’s current pupils getting into professional dance and drama schools - The Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance, and East 15 Acting School.

Festivities continue in October when ‘Miss’ Nikki’s Celebration Ball takes place on Friday October 27 at The Hilton, Warwick.

She hopes past pupils and parents will help her mark the special milestone.

Commenting on the 20 years of success of the dance school, Nikki said: “It’s a real achievement in these competitive times. The School is also teaching past pupils’ children, which is a real sign of our success.”

Tickets for ‘Flashback’ and the ball are available from Nikki 07958 643005, email office@njadance.co.uk or via www.njadance.co.uk.