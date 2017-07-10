Record last Birdingbury Country Show to make Bob proud

A record attendance and money raised for charity at the last Birdingbury Country Show at the weekend would have made the late organiser proud, his daughter said.

Show founder Bob Munro died of lymphoma in December and his family organised this year’s event in his memory.

Harry Sewell raring to go at Birdingbury Country Show. Photo by Mike Baker. NNL-170907-191810009

They had more people checking out the rural spectacles and attractions than ever before on Saturday and Sunday.

Plus the garden cafe raised more than £2,000 for blood cancer charity Bloodwise.

Bob’s daughter Gaynor Davy said: “Everyone had a great time and I think my dad would be very proud. He always said the money for charity is great but he just wanted everyone to have a good time and I think everyone did. It was our best year ever.”

When asked they were reconsidering ending it, Gaynor said: “I think the best thing to do is to go out on a high.”

In a tribute to Bob, tractors, steam engines, tanks and more vehicles from the show paraded through Birdingbury like the old days with his widow Barbara at the front, tooting their horns as they went past Bob’s grave.

Gaynor said this was particularly emotional but a great send-off for her father, and the country show.

“The parade was terrific as a lot of people put in so much hard work so it was for them too. But definitely when the parade went past us, a few tears were shed,” she said.

Seven people, including four of Bob’s grandchildren, will also be sky-diving to raise money for Bloodwise in his memory on July 22.

(L-R) Jim Garner, Ollie Baughan and Will Garner enjoying an ice cream. Photo by Mike Baker. NNL-170907-191323009

