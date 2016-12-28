‘Remarkable’ turnout for Kenilworth duck race

Kenilworth’s annual Boxing Day duck race attracted what is believed to be a record crowd this year.

The race, organised by voluntary organisation Kenilworth Lions, saw many people turn up on the day to cheer on the yellow rubber ducks thanks to the good weather.

Crowds gather for the annual Boxing Day Kenilworth Duck Race, in Abbey Fields. NNL-161226-165726009

It is thought more than 8,000 tickets were sold, which president of the Lions John Whitehouse said would be ‘remarkable’.

He added: “Judging by the number of tickets sold on the day it might be a record - we’re waiting for the final tally.

“Roughly half were bought in advance and half were bought on the day. The beautiful weather definitely improved the turnout.

“It was quite a slow race because the brook was very slow-running, but the crowd was very patient.”

Crowds gather for the annual Boxing Day Kenilworth Duck Race, in Abbey Fields. NNL-161226-165402009

Prizes of £100, £75, £50 and £25 were given to those who backed the first four ducks that finished in Abbey Fields.

Although a sixth of the money covered the prizes, the rest will be used to support several local good causes in the new year. The Lions have yet to decide how the money will be spent.

Crowds gather for the annual Boxing Day Kenilworth Duck Race, in Abbey Fields. Pictured: Simon Spurrier, Emma Price, Tim Wrinch & Lucy Pettman. NNL-161226-164415009

Crowds gather for the annual Boxing Day Kenilworth Duck Race, in Abbey Fields. NNL-161226-162702009