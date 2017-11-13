Residents urged to vote for Warwick Market in national competition

A Warwickshire-based market operator is encouraging residents and visitors to vote for Warwick Market in a national competition.

CJ’s Events Warwickshire is encouraging people to vote for the market, which is one of the many they operate in the county, in the Britian’s Favourite Market competition.

Warwick market is a weekly Saturday Charter Market that is set up in Market Place, which features a range of products including fruit and vegetables, fresh meat and fish, flowers, fashion, antiques, jewellery and bags.

Jamie Walker of CJ’s Events Warwickshire Limited said: “There is something for everyone at Warwick’s Traditional Charter Market.

“We have a great bunch of traders, all of which are part of making the town amazing and vibrant.

“It would be incredible if Warwick Market was awarded as ‘Britain’s Favourite’ - I urge visitors and residents alike to vote today.”

To vote for Britain’s Favourite Market go to: www.nabma.com/vote and type in ‘Warwick Market.’

Britain’s Favourite Market is voted for annually by the public, with the vote being organised by NABMA (the National Association for Britain’s Markets Authorities).

Voting closes on November 30.