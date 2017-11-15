Retired Kenilworth history lecturer donates his new book to Kenilworth Library

A retired Kenilworth history lecturer well-known for his services to the blind has donated a copy of his new book to Kenilworth Library.

Dr Fred Reid, of Priory Road, presented the copy of ‘Thomas Hardy and History’ to librarian Linda Young on Tuesday November 14 after hearing the library could not afford to buy a copy.

Linda said she was ‘delighted’ with Fred’s donation.

Fred said: “The book explores the way Hardy thinks about history and how he shows that in his novels.”

He was helped in his writing of the the book by members of Kenilworth Readers for the Blind, a charity he and his wife Etta founded.

Fred, who used to lecture history at Warwick University, received an honorary degree from the university along with Etta for his work with the blind in July.