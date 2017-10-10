Retro Revival made Southam come alive

Southam stepped back into the 1950s and 1960s on Sunday when then town welcomed back its Retro Revival Event.

Organised by Southam First, the event included music, food, dance, cars, bikes, drinks, kids activities, scooters and makeovers.

Entertainment featured local singers The Gloria Sunset Duo, Titine La Voix and Andy B Goode alongside hula hooping maestros Hooper Hoops and dance school Love Ballet.

There were stalls galore selling clothes, collectibles, toys, cakes, cards, homewares, car accessories and curiosities.

Southam businesses Sweet Boutique and Daisy B’s joined the market along with the Fatted Pig Co, Twisted Kitchen, The Bowling Green, Retrolilly ice cream van and Daphne’s Coffee Van.

Katherine Geddes, of Southam First, said: ”People were dancing in the street until we closed. Retro Revival will definitely be back.”