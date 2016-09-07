Retrospective exhibition in memory of Warwick photographer to raise money for charity

Friends of a Warwick photographer who died of a terminal illness are holding a retrospective exhibition of her work in Leamington to raise money for a good cause.

Jane Stevens, 49, was a well known wedding photographer who died of a brain tumour earlier this year.

Wes in the Snow by Jane Stevens.

Away from weddings, the other subjects she was passionate about were dogs and motorsports and this was reflected in some of her best work which will be displayed in the Jane’s World - Pets and Petrol Heads exhibition at the Deasil Art Gallery in Oxford Street, Leamington from tomorrow (Saturday) to September 29.

All proceeds from the exhibition will be donated to Brain Tumour Research.

Kate Livingston, of Deasil Art Gallery, said: “It’s an honour and a delight to showcase some of Jane’s best work in a venue, to which she herself was a frequent visitor.

“We look forward to welcoming aficionados of her work as well as new fans.”

Photo by Jane Stevens.

Jane’s first photographic endeavour - a calendar for her dog-walking friends, entitled Walkies at Warwick Gates - was a sell-out and she went on to build the successful P & B Images business, finding her niche capturing the personalities of her clients’ pets.

Her love of car racing was in her genes, her grandfather – Dick Boxall – was a well-known rally driver of the 1960s.

After serving an unofficial apprenticeship, shadowing professional photographers on the circuit, she soon discovered an opportunity in the increasingly popular British Touring Car Championships.

She knew everyone at the trackside from the drivers and engineers to the owners and sponsors – a community which quickly became an enthusiastic market for her candid, action photography.

In addition to her countless pet-loving private clients, Jane had many high profile customers ranging from charities such as Dogs Trust and Guide Dogs, to Dan Skelton, the son of Olympic gold medallist Nick, who is a prominent National Hunt trainer based in Alcester.

Jane’s friend Carrie Terry said: “I was very lucky to count Jane as one of my friends and had the pleasure of working with her as well.

“She was irrepressibly positive despite her health problems and a true inspiration to all who knew her.

She was funny, kind and generous - a veritable tour-de-force - who blazed a bright trail through the lives of all who knew her.”

Deasil is open Wednesday to Saturday from 11am to 5pm and on Sundays from noon to 4pm.

Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, yet just one per cent of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease.

Brain Tumour Research is striving to fund a network of seven dedicated research centres whilst challenging the government and larger cancer charities to invest more in brain tumour research.

For more information visit www.braintumourresearch.org