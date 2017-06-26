Richard celebrates 50th year with marathon bike ride

A Tesco employee has managed to tick off another ambition from his birthday wish list after completing a marathon cycle ride.

Around 14,500 cyclists united together in the fight against heart disease for the British Heart Foundation’s (BHF) legendary London to Brighton Bike Ride.

Among them was Richard Robinson who took part in the race after wanting to do it since he was a young boy

The 49-year-old who works for event sponsor Tesco, said he finally signed up to take part as it’s one of the things on his list to complete before he turns 50.

By taking on the challenge, Richard raised £270 in the fight against heart disease.

Richard said: “Cycling the London to Brighton Bike Ride was such an incredible experience. Because it’s not a race and just a challenge the day was all about the atmosphere and it felt like a really momentous occasion.

“You can’t help but be overwhelmed by the magnitude of the day when you pedal alongside thousands of other people, all riding for the same cause.”

Registration is now open for next year’s London to Brighton on Sunday June 17 2018. For more information and to sign up visit bhf.org.uk/L2B2018