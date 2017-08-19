Rise Against Hunger event in Warwick produces more than 100,000 meals for people in need

Have your say

A wellbeing company in Warwick hosted an event last week where more than 100,000 meals were packed up for vulnerable people around the world.

Forever Living Products, which has a branch at Longbridge Manor, hosted their “Rise Against Hunger” event last Saturday.

The event was part of a company wide campaign, where Forever Living aimed to pack more than one million meals by the end of 2017.

The global company has already reached their one million meals target with packing events taking place in 11 other countries.

Rise Against Hunger meal packaging events are a volunteer-based program that coordinates the streamlined packaging of nutritious dehydrated meals made up of rice, soy, vegetables/lentils and 23 essential vitamins and minerals.

Rise Against Hunger is an international relief organisation that works to end hunger by providing food and life-changing aid to the world’s most vulnerable people.

To date, Rise Against Hunger and its global partners, which includes Forever Living, have packaged more than 300 million meals.

The partnership between Forever Living and Rise Against Hunger began in 2015 and has since grown.

On Saturday August 12, 600 people volunteered to package the meals at the Warwick branch.

Warwick mayor, Stephen Cross officially opened the event, where more than 135,000 meals were packed.

There were also food stations, a bouncy castle, music and face painting activities throughout the day.

This packing event was the first one to take place at a Forever Living premises in the UK.

Bob Parker, Forever’s UK country manager, said: “We were absolutely overwhelmed by the response and support on the day from our Forever business owners and their families who travelled from all over the country to take part.

“Rise Against Hunger is an incredible organisation.

“There was a huge sense of community and fun throughout the day; at the same time it was humbling knowing what these meals represent, that they will save lives and give hope.”