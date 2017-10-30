Road closures for Kenilworth fireworks this weekend

Details of road closures in the lead up to Kenilworth Round Table’s fireworks display at Keniworth Castle this Saturday have been announced.

Castle Road will be completely closed to drivers between Brookside Avenue and Purlieu Lane, with no access, from 4.30pm to 9pm on Saturday November 4.

The map of road closures on Saturday for this year's display

Castle Hill will also be completely closed between Malthouse Lane and the junction with Castle Road during the same times.

Clinton Lane will be closed between Beehive Hill and Purlieu Lane with access maintained, and High Street from the crossroads with Bridge Street up to Malthouse Lane will also be closed with access maintained.

Drivers heading north will be diverted via Abbey Hill, Bridge Street, Fieldgate Lane and Beehive Hill, and drivers heading south will be diverted via Beehive Hill, Upper Spring Lane, New Street, Bridge Street and Abbey Hill.

Kenilworth Round Table has asked visitors to the fireworks to walk or use public transport to get there if they can.

A park and ride service is being run from War Memorial Park in Coventry again this year. It costs £1.50 each way per person with buses departing every 10 minutes between 4.45 and 6pm, and return journeys between 7.50 and 8.55pm.

Anyone driving to the event has also been asked to park considerately.

Gates open at 5.30pm. last entry 6.45pm. Pushchairs will not be allowed. All tickets must be bought in advance, buy online here

Alternatively, buy tickets at in Lil Greens, Coventry Building Society (CV8 postcodes), Waitrose, Bakers Dozen, English Heritage’s shop and Warwick University Student Union.

Tickets cost £10 for adults, early-bird £8.50, and £5 for children and seniors, early-bird £4. Online sales will have a booking fee.