Royal Priors in Leamington to host Student Takeover

Thousands of students are expected to visit the Royal Priors in Leamington for a special shopping event next Thursday (October 12).

The event will include freebies, discounts, one-night-only offers and more and will run from 6pm to 8pm.

The Student Takeover at the Royal Priors

Royal Priors operations manager, Sarah Jones, said she was looking forward to welcoming the students for the evening.

“We’re gearing up for a huge evening here,” said Sarah.

“We’re going to have a live DJ with a great playlist keeping everyone entertained and moving throughout.

“Alongside that we’ll be giving away free popcorn, goody bags and we will, of course, have that all-important photo booth.

“Our Student Takeover events are always extremely popular and we’re looking forward to it returning soon.

“Our retailers are putting on some great offers and one-night-only discounts so this is a must-not-miss evening.”

Alongside the free fun there will be a number of surprises set for the evening, with characters from Star Wars also due to make an appearance.

“We can’t wait,” added Sarah.

“We’ll have some entertainment in the centre that we’ve never had before and we’re looking forward to the response from students. It’s going to be a great night here.”

For students coming to the event, Stagecoach will be offering free travel on their U1 and U2 busses throughout the day on the 12 October.

The free travel is available for anyone who shows their Student Takeover wristband or student ID.

Those wishing to attend the Student Takeover at Royal Priors should register online for their free wristband.

Everyone who registers will also be in with the chance of winning £100 to spend at the centre.

Pre-event registration is now open and can be found on the centre’s website at www.royalpriors.com

