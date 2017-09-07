Rugby man arrested after bus window smashed in Leamington

A 28-year-old man from Rugby was arrested after a bus window was smashed in Leamington.

Officers were called to a report of a man smashing the window of a bus on The Parade in Leamington at around 12.20pm on Monday September 4.

An unknown woman pointed the suspect out to the bus driver and officers would like to speak with her as the information she has could be an important part of the investigation.

The 28-year-old man who was arrested was later released under investigation.

Anyone with information of anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 142 of September 4 or asking for PC 68 Sumners.