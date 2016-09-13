Sarah braves the shave

Brave Sarah Simon is saying goodbye to her beautiful long locks on Saturday in honour of her mother who has cancer.

She is hoping to raise much-needed funds for Macmllan Cancer Support.

Sarah said: “I am doing Brave the Shave as we all know someone who is affected by cancer.

“My Mum has it and is coming up from Somerset to be there.

“I have heard how wonderful the Macmillan nurses have been supporting her when she goes for her appointments at the Churchill in Oxford, and how much of a help they were to those living their last days with this evil and cruel disease.”

She has set up a Just Giving page and is appealing for more sponsors before and after getting the chop.

“Hair comes back, but unfortunately we cannot bring those loved ones back that we have lost,” said Sarah.

“So if I can make do without much hair for a while and raise some money in the process then happy days!

“The wonderful Kris and Darren from Anthony Eden Barbers will do wielding the clippers in the White Horse at 6pm.”

For more information or to donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Sarah-Simon4

