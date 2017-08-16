Scarecrows pop up in Kenilworth allotments ahead of open day

Scarecrows have popped up once again in Odibourne Allotments this week in anticipation of its open day on Sunday.

The scarecrows are one of the main attractions at the open day to be held on Sunday August 20 from 2 to 4pm.

They were judged by Kenilworth town clerk Maggie Field in three categories: traditional, novelty, and children’s. She said she was ‘astonished’ by the imagination that went into the scarecrows.

The winner in the traditional category was ‘The Singing Scarecrow’, the novelty category was won by ‘Superman’, and joint first place in the children’s category went to ‘No. 10’ and ‘The Lorax’.

Anyone who counts the correct number of scarecrows around the allotments will win a prize on the day.

Other open day attractions include a Pimms tent, a bee-keeping demonstration, a fruit and vegetable stall, and a raffle.

One of this year’s Kenilworth Carnival princesses, Faith Brough, will be the special guest at the open day.

A donation from funds raised on the day will go to local charities.

The open day coincides with National Allotment Week, which is designed to raise the profile of allotments around the country.

Lily Brownjohn, the secretary for Odibourne Allotments, said: “At our Odibourne site, we practice what we preach by allocating one of our plots to the community for use by young children and ours are currently in use by our local Brownie and Rainbows groups.”

Anyone who is interested in having a plot for a group of youngsters to grow fruit and vegetables on should contact Lily on 01926 855291.