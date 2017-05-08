Scouts and Guides join together for charity variety show

Scouts and guides from Warwickshire will be joining together with other scouting groups to put on a show for a children’s charity.

The 4GangShows event, will take place on Sunday and will feature performances from 180 young people aged eight to 25.

The performers are members of Warwickshire, Coventry, Kenilworth and Nuneaton Gang Shows, who will perform a variety of hits to raise money for national children’s charity Action for Children.

Nigel Hailey, producer of the show, said: “It will be a great evening out and offers fun for the whole family. I want to thank our Scouts and Guides for coming together to raise money for Action for Children. It is fantastic to see young people coming together to support those less fortunate than themselves.

“It has been great working with our local Scouts and Guides, and their energy and commitment to putting on a polished show is infectious. We have some very talented young people appearing on stage and I am certain that our audience will have a great time!”

The show takes place on Sunday May 14 at 6.30pm at the Butterworth Hall, Warwick Arts Centre.

Ticket prices range from £8 to £12.50 and can be bought by contacting Nigel Hailey on 07881 518760 or by email: nigelhailey@aol.com or on online at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/4Gangshows.