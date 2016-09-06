Seeing less of super slimmers

Two slimmers from Leamington have been rewarded for losing three stone each in just 16 weeks.

People are seeing a lot less of Lindsay Prior and Sarah Billings, who joined Slimming World in May after feeling fed up with their weight.

They had both tried lots of different diets, but they usually left them feeling hungry or miserable.

They joined Slimming World which has a food optimising plan - encouraging slimmers to fill up on satisfying yet healthy everyday foods like fruit and veg, lean meat and fish, rice, pulses and more without having to measure.

Lindsay, 34, said “I know a lot of people worry about joining a Slimming club because they don’t know what to expect.

“They needn’t be afraid though. Right from the first moment I walked into my Slimming World group I felt at home, and the support and motivation I’ve received from my consultant Janey, and the rest of the group has been brilliant.

“They made me feel so welcome and now I don’t know what I was so nervous about. They’re like my family, it’s just like a night out with friends and I look forward to going to Slimming World each week. I definitely don’t believe I could have lost all this weight without them. I even take my husband along to group now and we are losing weight together. He has lost three stone two and a half pounds so far too.”

Sarah, 41, said: “When I started out I never dreamt I’d be able to achieve all that I have. I lost 13 and a half pounds in my first two weeks and was blown away that the changes I’d made had such a big impact so quickly.

“As the weight started to come off and I began moving down dress sizes I started to believe I could actually lose weight and keep it off. Losing the weight has made such a big difference, it’s changed my life. I’ve got so much more energy and I can do things now that I couldn’t before. My fitness has improved and I enjoy being active now, rather than thinking of it as a chore.

I’m more confident and I like the happy, positive person I see in the mirror. I feel like a winner already so being voted the Leamington groups Woman of the Year 2016 alongside Lindsay is just the icing on the cake. “

Janey’s Leamington groups are held every Monday at 5.30pm and 7.30pm at Newbold Comyn Arms, opposite the leisure centre. Telephone 07841 053412.