Serial burglar who hit two Kenilworth homes jailed after spree

A man who targeted 12 houses during a burglary spree, including addresses in Kenilworth, to support a drug habit has been jailed.

And after being arrested and jailed for one of them, Peter Willday contacted the police to confess to the others during a ‘drive-round’ of various areas.

Willday, 31, who is still serving his initial sentence but of Kenilworth Road, Hampton-in-Arden, pleaded guilty to two of those further burglaries.

He also asked for nine others, an attempted burglary and a theft to be taken into consideration, and at Warwick Crown Court he was jailed for two years and eight months.

Prosecutor Stuart Clarkson said on June 6 Willday broke into a house in Coventry Road, Kenilworth, and stole jewellery, a laptop and iPad, and an Xbox worth a total of £3,600.

He had also attempted to burgle another house in Coventry Road, causing £200 worth of damage.

Mr Clarkson also described ten other burglaries around Warwickshire that Willday perpetrated.

Colin Charvil, defending, said: “The reason for his offending is that in 2015 his marriage broke down.

“He was deeply distressed by that, and his way of coping was to resort to the use of illegal drugs, which spiralled out of control. He could not afford it on his earnings, and he resorted to these offences.

“The evidence of his involvement in all of these came from his own admissions to the police. He clearly deserves the fullest credit for his co-operation.”

Jailing Willday, Recorder William Edis QC told him: “Nothing other than a significant prison sentence could possibly meet the justice of your offending.”