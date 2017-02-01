Shed burglary at St Mary’s Allotments in Leamington

An insecure shed at St Mary’s Allotments in Radford Road, Leamington, was targeted by burglars this week.

The offenders entered the shed between noon on Sunday January 29 and midnight on Tuesday January 31.

Once inside, the offenders carried out a search and moved items around but nothing is believed to have been stolen.

Four Perspex panes were stolen from a nearby greenhouse and manure was tipped onto the plot before the offenders made off.

Anyone with any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 111 of Tuesday January 31.