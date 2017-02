Cyclists are being encouraged to be more vigilant when they lock up their bicycles in and around Leamington through a police campaign.

Officers have been putting up the ‘We Are Watching You’ signs at bicycle racks in locations including next to the town hall, at the library and Warwickshrie College in a bid to reduce the number of thefts taking place.

Warwickshire Police recommend that cyclists use D locks for their bicycles and to have them marked by contacting their Safer Neighbourhood Team.