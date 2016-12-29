Silver medal for Wellesbourne photographer in national competition

A Wellesbourne photographer has beaten off fierce competition to be named runner-up for a national manufacturing photography award.

Andy Newman, 43, who works in the manufacturing industry, won silver in the Best Amateur Photographer category at the final of the Engineering Employers Federation’s manufacturing photography competition, held at the House of Commons.

Rotor Rows, taken by Andy Newman at NOV Mono Pumps - Greengate Manufacturing Facility, shortlisted in the amateur category of the EEF Photography Competition 2016.

Andy said: “I loved taking part in this competition as manufacturing is a fantastic subject matter, offering opportunities for dramatic or challenging shots.

“It’s a very visual industry, but also very demanding of the photographer – it requires a good eye, skill and patience to truly do it justice.

“I’m proud to have been named runner-up and it has been an honour seeing my work on display in the House of Commons alongside so many other fantastic images of UK manufacturing.”