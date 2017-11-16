Sleep out event in Leamington to help the homeless

A sponsored sleep out to raise money for a homeless charity will take place again this year.

Like last year, participants will sleep outside on the grounds of All Saints’ church in Leamington.

Helping Hands is running the event - the third of its kind - on Friday November 17, 7pm.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “We are all aware of the homeless issues that surround us daily, but some of us don’t really know what to do to help.

“By taking part in this event, you will be raising vital funds to go towards helping the homeless on our streets to find their potential and become positive contributors to our town.

“This fundraising event is in no way trying to replicate all the hardships of rough sleeping and homelessness, but we are trying to give you the opportunity to find out more about the things been done to resolve it.”

People taking part will be asked to pay a registration fee, which will cover the running costs of the event and include an evening meal, breakfast, hot drinks, entertainment and a Helping Hands woolly hat.

Pancho Catering, which is a Warwick-based business, will be providing food for the event.

Steve Atherton, who is currently taking on 56 challenges for the year that he is 56-years-old, will also be joining the sleep out.

Steve is taking on the challenges to raise awareness and money for the homeless in the Warwick District.

The Helping Hands sleep out is one of his 56 challenges.

He said: “I know this can only give me a flavour of what its really like to live on the streets, I realise that but never the less I am very anxious as not sure what to expect. Not a lot of sleep I guess but I do have the luxury of returning home after the experience to a hot shower and a hot meal. I am very lucky.”

Further information about the event contact helpinghandslwk@gmail.com