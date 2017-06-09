Sneak peak into what the new leisure centres in Leamington and Warwick will have to offer

Providing more people with the opportunity to get into sporting and fitness activities is the aim of the company which has takeover the management of Warwick District Council’s leisure centres.

The council project has run over the time scale and budget - and last week we reported that some prices have risen since leisure operator Everyone Active signed a ten-year contract with Warwick District Council at the start of the month. The company is taking over the management of the centres at Newbold Comyn in Leamington; St Nicholas Park in Warwick; The John Atkinson sports centre at Myton School and the Abbey Fields swimming pool and Castle Farm and Meadow Community Sports Centres in Kenilworth.

St Nicholas Park and Newbold Comyn are currently undergoing major redevelopment projects costing the district council £14.5 million.

During the tour of the latter site on Monday, Toni Gaskins, contract manager for Everyone Active, laid out what the operator would bring to the table for the area.

She said: “We’ll bring lots of different activities and lots of opportunities for people to take part in them. We do what our brand says by giving everybody the opportunity to become active and that doesn’t matter whether you are on benefits or what your abilities are you can still come down to our centres to participate.

“We don’t want to put up any barriers, we want people to come down and enjoy themselves, train, have a safe environment in which to do so and to come back time and time again.

“Both Newbold Comyn and St Nicholas Park will be state-of-the-art with the most modern equipment so we’re going to be able to offer an awful lot to people.

“The facilities were already well provided by the council anyway but because we are already doing this across more than 150 sites we’re quite innovative and will try new things including virtual exercise classes group cycling.

“Everyone Active online provides activities which people can participate in their own front room as well.

Everyone Active will be providing new equipment for the gym at Castle Farm and will also giving it a new paint job and ceiling.

Leaflets promoting the new activities due to be offered by the operator have also gone out to households around the district.

Toni said: “We wanted to give something to current users and let potential new users know we’re here.

“People’s reaction has been positive so far, we have already refurbished the current fitness suite at St Nicholas Park and that has had an awful lot of use already.”

Toni said new payment methods being offered by Everyone Active will cater to various different types of users.

She said: “We want to be inclusive so people can pay as they go, pay by direct debit, annually and also to just use specific areas of the centres or pay for different activities as and when you want to use them so you don’t have to be a member.”

Everyone Active is the consumer brand name for Sports and Leisure Management which was founded in 1987 and is the longest established leisure contractor in the UK.

It manages more than 140 leisure facilities in partnership with 40 different authorities.

For more information about Everyone Active in Warwick District visit www.everyoneactive.com