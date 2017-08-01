Search

Soggy sheep rescued from River Avon in Warwick

The sheep after being pulled from the river. Picture: Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service
The sheep after being pulled from the river. Picture: Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service
0
Have your say

A soggy sheep was rescued from the River Avon in Warwick yesterday morning (Monday July 31) after getting stuck.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service’s large animal rescue team from Rugby was sent to the scene near Griffin Road at around 6.30am. A fire engine from Leamington also attended.

The team were able to rescue the sheep using specialist water rescue equipment, and after it was found to be unhurt, it was safely returned to its flock.

The sheep being pulled from the river. Picture: Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service

The sheep being pulled from the river. Picture: Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service