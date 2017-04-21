South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust awarded charter for promoting wellbeing of staff

South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust (SWFT) has been awarded the Workplace Wellbeing Charter, demonstrating the organisation’s commitment to promoting the health and wellbeing of employees.

The aim of the scheme is to support local health and wellbeing partnerships and for employers to maximise the potential by making small changes that have large impacts on staff health and wellbeing.

SWFT which runs hospitals in Warwickshire, including Leamington and Warwick, has achieved excellence in all aspects of the standard covering leadership, and sickness and absence management.

In addition, the charter looks at how organisations address issues of alcohol and drug abuse, smoking, mental health and stress, healthy eating and physical activity.

Presenting the charter to SWFT Chief Executive Glen Burley, Warwick District Council (WDC) Chief Executive, Chris Elliott, said: “It is clear from the evidence gleaned by WDC’s staff, working with Trust colleagues, that Health & Wellbeing is embedded in the ways the Trust goes about its business.

“And it doesn’t stop at the hospital gates.

“Health Promotion initiatives feed back to families, relatives and friends in the community.

“And so, what with the Trust, the District Council and other major employers in the area following the principles of the Charter, we can be confident that the health status of the population for which we are jointly responsible, is enhanced.”

SWFT’s director of Human Resources, Ann Pope, added: “We’re delighted to have been awarded the Workplace Wellbeing Charter.

“It recognises the range of initiatives we have to look after and improve the physical and mental health and wellbeing of our staff.

“This work is important to us because it is our employees who provide fantastic health care to local people.”

With over 1,000 organisations across England holding the Charter, the award is now widely recognised as the business standard for health, safety & wellbeing.