South Warwickshire’s first sensory centre officially open

The first sensory centre of its kind in south Warwickshire has officially opened in Leamington.

‘Sensory Place’ is located at the Fordsfield Centre in Bury Road, which is a complex needs day service run by Heart of England Mencap.

Mencap’s new sensory room includes interactive bubble tubes, fibre optic lighting, a keyboard, and an interactive sound and light floor.

The centre is open to all Mencap customers, all adults and children with any physical or learning disability, as well hospice patients and people living with dementia.

‘Sensory Place’ was officially opened by Chris White, the Conservative Party’s parliamentary candidate for Warwick and Leamington last Friday.

The sensory room has been funded by a £67,000 grant from Warwickshire County Council and it is the first centre of its kind in south Warwickshire.

There is another sensory centre in Nuneaton. It is hoped that the centre will also be used by pupils attending Round Oak Primary School and people with dementia.

Helena Wallis, chief executive for Heart of England Mencap, said: “We were thrilled to receive a really substantial grant from Warwickshire Council to create this much-needed sensory space for people in the county, and even beyond.

“Sensory Place will benefit our customers and their parents and carers, by providing a safe and calm environment to enjoy quality time together.

“It’s a flexible, stimulating atmosphere which builds confidence and encourages communication and choice making. Its objective is to remove the obstacles present in day to day life which limit access to experiences, and enjoyment of life for our customers.

Chris White trying out the interactive sound and light floor.

“Importantly, this facility is also available to other members of the community including children with learning disabilities, older people with dementia and Alzheimer’s and local hospices.”

Chris White, the Conservative Party’s parliamentary candidate for Warwick and Leamington, said: “This development project was lead by Heart of England Mencap. Not only will it help people with learning disabilities but it is going to be a real part of the community including with Round Oak Primary and for people with dementia.

“It will be used fantastically well and can do nothing but benefit the user groups. This centre is developing a reputation for care and quality service and I am very proud to be associated with it.”