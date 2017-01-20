Southam students ship shape and ready for school trip after kind donation

A house building firm have helped a group of pupils push the boat out with a donation to their school trip fund.

Taylor Wimpey Midlands has provided a cash boost to Southam College to help fund a residential trip for a group of Year 9 students.

The developer donated £1,000 towards the cost of the trip, in which 14 students will sail from Poole to Dover as part of a funded voyage with the Cirdan Sailing Trust.

Sam MacGibbon, Head of Year 9 at Southam College, said: “To sail with the Cirdan Trust we had to raise a certain amount of money through various types of fundraising.

“From cake sales to bag packing at supermarkets, the students have been working hard, and the donation from Taylor Wimpey has really helped to make the trip a reality.

“I ran a similar trip three years ago and it was a real eye-opener for both me and the students.

“Once they got over the initial shock of sailing, everyone really gelled together and learnt some helpful skills they could use later in life.

Life on the vessel will help the youngsters aged 13 and 14 develop teamwork, communication and organisation skills.

Sam added: “The group of Year 9s we’re taking this year are really excited to get started.

“They’ll be given training beforehand and can even come away with a sailing award.

“On behalf of everyone at the college, I’d like to say a huge thank you to Taylor Wimpey for making this trip possible.

“We’re all incredibly grateful and can’t wait to start sailing.”

Anne Wallace, regional sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey, said: “We’re committed to supporting the communities in which we build our homes and working in partnership with local schools and colleges is an example of how we do this.

Anne added: “We’re thrilled to be helping the Year 9s at Southam College and we wish them the best of luck with their sailing trip.”