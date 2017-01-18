Spate of break-ins in Kenilworth

A spate of break-ins has happened in the last few days in Kenilworth.

The first incident is believed to have happened some time between 8pm on Sunday and 9am on Tuesday.

It has been reported that an unknown offender forced entry into a blue ford transit van that was parked outside a house on Webster Avenue.

Audio equipment was stolen from the van.

The second incident took place between 7.30pm on Monday and 7.10am on Tuesday.

It is believed that a white Vauxhall van that was parked on the drive of a house on Guy Road.

A SatNav and a bag containing items were stolen from the van.

The third incident took place between midday on Monday and 11am on Tuesday where a wooden shed was broken into on Watling Road.

Nothing was taken from the shed.

If anyone has any information about these incidents contact the police by calling 101.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.