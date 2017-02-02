Speed dating night in memory of much-loved Warwick man

Money raised by a speed dating event in Warwick will be in memory of a much-loved father and grandfather who died of a devastating disease.

Peter Jackson, who was well known on the Forbes Estate, died aged 67 of motor neurone disease in December 2015.

A poster for the event

The father-of-three and grandfather of 12 had only been diagnosed with the disease 19 months earlier having had no health problems prior to that.

Now two of his daughters Amy Timms, 33, Abbie Malin, 29, and his ex-wife who remained a very close friend and carer during his illness Louise Gupta, 55, have organised a speed dating night at Racing Club Warwick, which will take place on Saturday February 18 from 7pm.

All the money raised will go to the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Abbie said: “Dad was a very brave man and fought the disease the best he could.

“He never once complained about it however tough it got and he was very grateful for all the care he received.

“He was a hard working family man who was well loved and he would be very proud of what we are doing by raising money to help others in a very similar situation.”

The three women are hoping for 40 single men and women to take part in the event.

The youngest person to be taking part so far is 19 and the oldest is in their 60s.

Along with the £5 entry fee there will also be a raffle to raise funds, with businesses in the town donating prizes, and those who do not want to take part in the dating can still come along and enjoy the night.

Abbie said: “It’s the weekend after Valentine’s Day and not many people go out on the actual day so this is something fun for singletons to enjoy.”

For more information call 07745 662631 or visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Abbie-Malin1