Staff and students at Warwick youth centre devastated after break-in

Staff and students at a youth centre in Warwick have been left devastated after thieves made off with more than 20 electronic items.

The ‘positive about young people’ centre, which is located on Nelson Lane, was broken into last weekend.

The youth centre is a charity that helps young people who are experiencing difficulties at mainstream schools.

Students who attend the centre rely on the electronic items that were stolen to help them in their education.

It is believed that 19 laptops, two Xbox consoles, two Playstation consoles, 15 games and 20 DVDs were taken from the centre.

Parneet Kang, chief executive at the charity, said: “We are up and running and as a charity every piece of electronics has a huge impact on these young people.

“We will now have to buy new equipment as the students learn online.

“We are blessed the building is still standing and no one was injured. Our caretaker was in the building at the time doing work and he was at the other end of the building and I think they saw an opportunity and went around the back of the building. We are blessed he is safe.”

“We are making sure this has as little impact as possible on the students.”

After the break-in the charity are now appealing for any spare laptops or donations that could help them.

Parneet said: “If any offices have any sparelaptops that still work we would be grateful if they could donate them here. We are also always after things like chairs and tables. We will always find a home to anything donated.

“I also ask that who ever stole the items to just please return it We don’t care if it is even just left on the front door.”

Police are advising people that if they are offered an electronic device “on the cheap” to think about where it may have come from.

If anyone has any information call 101 quoting incident number 72 of January 23.

To donate to Positive About Young People call: 024 76312295.