STAR PROPERTY: A charming cottage in the beautiful Warwickshire countryside

This lovely 16th century Grade II listed character cottage has been newly-renovated with great style and attention to detail by the current owners.

The property, Pump Yard Cottage in Stoneleigh, is being offered by Brian Holt Estate Agents for £595,000.

This charming cottage, which retains its original beams and timbers, provides deceptively spacious accommodation with welcoming entrance hall, three generous bedrooms, lounge with fitted log burner, separate dining room, kitchen and utility room as well as bathroom with free standing bath and further shower room adjacent to the master bedroom.

The cottage is tastefully decorated and has window shutters.

An additional benefit to the cottage is the separate annexe providing a large reception room with mezzanine, log burner and potential kitchen area.

The cottage gardens are also very individual and private. There is a terrace to the rear which also provides the car parking and after the annexe is a private lawned garden with barbecue area.

Stoneleigh is a pretty village with church, village hall and club, playing field and public footpaths.

Contact 01926 864408 for more.