STEM centre opens at Royal Leamington Spa College in town

A brand new centre has been officially opened at Royal Leamington Spa College to inspire young people in the vital STEM subjects of Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths.

The centre has been funded by the Government’s Local Growth Fund through the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership and was opened by board member and CEO of Leamington-based technology group The Emerald Group, Sarah Windrum.

Angela Joyce, group principal and CEO of Warwickshire College Group, said: “We’re delighted to launch the new centre. Our vision is to support schools in getting young people excited about STEM subjects.

“Thanks to the Local Growth Fund we can make this a reality.”