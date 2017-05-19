Stoneleigh church reopens after nine-month refurb

The congregation of a Stoneleigh church are celebrating its reopening following a nine-month refurbishment.

St Mary’s Church needed a new roof and extensive repairs to the stonework on the tower and walls of the building.

Some of the work which took place at the church

The work was made possible by a grant of £211,800 from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Further money for the refubishment was raised by the church and the village’s community.

Churchwarden Sarah Ballinger said: “Being involved from the beginning has been an amazing experience. We are delighted that the Heritage Lottery Fund gave us their support.

“This money has not only enabled us to make the building water tight and safe, but has also helped us to better inform our visitors, and provide a space for the community to use. We can now guarantee our church will be there for future generation to enjoy.”

Work on the church roof

The church will have a ‘homecoming celebration’ on Sunday May 21 at 11am as a way of thanking all those involved in the project.

Lunch will be served in a marquee on the meadow followed by performances from the Stoneleigh Male Voice Choir, Ladies Choir, Hand Bell Ringers and the church’s organist Ron Binnie.