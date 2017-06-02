Stoneleigh Park to host charity fun day to celebrate all things doggy

Canine charity, Dogs for Good, are inviting dog lovers to share their passion for pooches at its annual fun day

With something for everyone – even the dog, the charity are promising a unique celebration of the extraordinary things that happen when you bring people and dogs together.

Attractions include a fun dog show open to all pet dogs, ‘have-a-go’ agility, dedicated kids zone with fun crafts and circus skills workshops, falconry display, sports zone, flyball and West Midlands Police Dog Demo Team.

Visitors will be able to see the charity’s own demonstration team in action and join in the Dogs for Good dog handling workshops including Good Citizen awards and ‘have a go’ tricks you can teach your dog in a day.

All donations raised on the day will help Dogs for Good continue its work helping people with disabilities.

The fun day is on Saturday June 17, 11am-3pm at Stoneleigh Park; Entry is free, with a suggested donation of £3 for parking.