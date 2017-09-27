Student accommodation officially opened alongside Grand Union Canal in Old Town

New accommodation for 187 students has been officially opened in Old Town.

Alumno Developments and Interserve completed the Union alongside the Grand Union Canal on the former BT storage facility site and opened it ready for the start of the new term at Warwick University this month.

The opening celebration highlighted the work of artist Sir Terry Frost, who was born in Leamington,

Outdoor public space on the site showcases Sir Terry Frost’s signature designs within large cast iron floor plates, bordered with a poem written by Bob Devereux - all for the community to enjoy.

As part of the celebration, Sir Terry’s son Anthony spoke at the event.