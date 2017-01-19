Student to star on new BBC talent show on Saturday

A former Warwick University student will take centre stage in a new BBC talent show this Saturday.

Jordan Charles, who lived in Leamington during his studies, will be singing during the audition stage of ‘Let it Shine’, fronted by former Take That singer Gary Barlow.

Barlow is joined by Dannii Minogue, Martin Kemp and Amber Riley on a search for a new boy band.

The winners will star in a National Theatre tour of new musical ‘The Band’, featuring the songs of Take That.

Jordan said: “This is an incredible opportunity. I still haven’t taken it all in, to be honest.

“I get a massive shock every time I see myself on the telly. My friends and I watched the first episode together and everyone kept cheering whenever I appeared on screen, even if it was just for a second.

“Meeting Gary Barlow and Amber Riley is without a doubt the most nerve-wracking thing I’ve ever done. I didn’t need to worry though. They were both lovely in the end.”