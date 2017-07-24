Students and firefighters race to the finish in Warwick school’s charity event

Firefighters from Leamington joined pupils from a school in Warwick for a charity race last week.

Myton School had some surprise guests at their annual Race for Life on Thursday July.

No Caption ABCDE NNL-170724-165214001

A team of Leamington Firefighters came into the school and ran the 5K race around the school grounds along with the students and helped to raise more than £2,000 for Cancer Research UK.

Firefighters Stuart James and Guy Buxton, and Watch Commander Steve Bolt took part in race with staff and students from the school, which ended in a neck and neck sprint to the finish line between Stuart James and thirteen-year-old Ruben Siemon Kleba.

Head of PE at Myton School, Rachel Cole, organised the Race for Life in order to support the charity, which funds scientists, doctors and nurses to help beat cancer and provides cancer information to the public.

“This event is getting better every year,” she said. “The rain did nothing to dampen the spirits of the students who ran, walked and skipped their way around the course.

Ruben Siemon Kleba and Stuart James. NNL-170724-165151001

“I’d like to thank the Leamington Firefighters for supporting us and all those who helped us reach our fundraising target.”

Anyone wishing to donate to the school’s Race for Life fundraising page should go to: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/myton11-07-2016